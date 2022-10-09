Skip to main content
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player

Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player

On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat are 2-1 in the preseason after beating the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies (their one loss came against the Minnesota Timberwolves). 

With the season starting in a little over a week, teams around the league are making a lot of roster moves. 

On Sunday morning, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports (h/t Hoops Rumors) that the Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract."

Chiang: "Heat in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract, which means one of the other Exhibit 10 players on the Heat’s camp roster will need to be waived to make room. Mulder ended last season on a two-way deal with the Heat and represented the Heat in summer league."

Last season, he played in two games for the Heat and 15 for the Orlando Magic. 

The former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest on 31.2% shooting from the field. 

In 13 games, he had an excellent season in the G League, averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest on 48.4% shooting from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range. 

He is 28 years old, and the most successful stop of his NBA career came with the Golden State Warriors in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, he played in seven games and averaged 11.0 points per contest; in 2021, he played in a career-high 60 games averaging 5.6 points per contest.

Based on the fact that he is joining the Heat again on an Exhibit 10 deal, he will likely end up with their G League affiliate.

The Heat will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the Chicago Bulls in Florida.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here 

USATSI_19177510_168388303_lowres
News

Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17896994_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Centers Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17645851_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Power Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres (3)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Small Forwards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15862250_168388303_lowres
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Shooting Guards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18299522_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Fastbreak On FanNation’s Top-10 Point Guards Entering 2022-23 NBA Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_16017664_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers Waive Dwayne Bacon

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17392769_168388303_lowres
News

76ers Reportedly Signing Former Bulls And Lakers Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19182968_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul Reacts To Team USA Documentary

By Ben Stinar