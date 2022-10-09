Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player

The Miami Heat are 2-1 in the preseason after beating the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies (their one loss came against the Minnesota Timberwolves).

With the season starting in a little over a week, teams around the league are making a lot of roster moves.

On Sunday morning, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports (h/t Hoops Rumors) that the Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract."

Chiang: "Heat in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract, which means one of the other Exhibit 10 players on the Heat’s camp roster will need to be waived to make room. Mulder ended last season on a two-way deal with the Heat and represented the Heat in summer league."

Last season, he played in two games for the Heat and 15 for the Orlando Magic.

The former Kentucky Wildcat averaged 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest on 31.2% shooting from the field.

In 13 games, he had an excellent season in the G League, averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest on 48.4% shooting from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range.

He is 28 years old, and the most successful stop of his NBA career came with the Golden State Warriors in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, he played in seven games and averaged 11.0 points per contest; in 2021, he played in a career-high 60 games averaging 5.6 points per contest.

Based on the fact that he is joining the Heat again on an Exhibit 10 deal, he will likely end up with their G League affiliate.

The Heat will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the Chicago Bulls in Florida.