Miami Heat Give the Eastern Conference Another Key Injury to Monitor
The Miami Heat have had their fair share of health issues throughout the offseason. Bam Adebayo offered the team an additional scare on Monday night.
In what became an overtime thriller, the Heat and the Atlanta Hawks engaged in a one-point battle, which finished in favor of the Hawks. The Heat might’ve dropped to 0-5 on the preseason, but they had one thing in their mind on Monday: Is Adebayo going to be fine?
Will the Heat See a Further Setback in the Eastern Conference?
After parting ways with Jimmy Butler last season, the Heat are hoping to still pose a threat in the Eastern Conference during their first full season without the drama.
At this point, the Heat continue to deal with drama, but it comes from the injury front. Fortunately, Adebayo’s recent setback doesn’t seem to be serious.
via @ByTimReyonolds: Erik Spoelstra said postgame tonight in Atlanta that Bam Adebayo (knee contusion) not returning to the game was precautionary, and the Heat are returning home with every expectation that he's fine.
Adebyao checked out without a return after seeing the court for 19 games. During that time, the veteran center shot 4-11 from the field, producing 13 points per game, along with 9 rebounds and 3 assists.
There are several players the Heat have on their injury report at the moment. Nikola Jovic has been dealing with a back injury and is considered day-to-day at the moment. Terry Rozier (hamstring) and Kasparas Jakucionis (hip) have the same unknown timeline as Jovic.
As long as Adebayo clears whatever knee tests he gets done after Monday’s loss, that would leave Tyler Herro as the only player who is expected to miss multiple months of action in total. Dealing with an ankle-related setback, Herro underwent surgery. He is on an 8-12 week timeline at this point, according to reports.
Since landing on the Heat in 2017, Adebayo took some time working his way into becoming an everyday starter. Throughout his first two seasons, he started 19 and 28 games. By year three, Adebayo started all 72 games he played, and averaged 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds.
At this point, Adebayo has 567 games under his belt. He also added on 78 postseason battles since 2018. The Heat’s success could hinge on a guy like Adebayo, who has become a multi-time All-Star in Miami. His ankle injury will be something to monitor, as the Heat’s Eastern Conference standing could be greatly impacted early on if Adebayo’s setback turns out to be more severe than initially expected.