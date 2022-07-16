Skip to main content
OFFICIAL: Miami Heat Sign 2 Players And Waive 2 Players

On Saturday, the Miami Heat have announced that they have signed two players and waived two players. The Heat had a great season making it to the Eastern Conference Finals (losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7).

Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Darius Days and guard Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts. Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart have been waived."

Mulder played two games for the Heat last season, and 15 games for the Orlando Magic. 

The first two seasons of his career he played for the Golden State Warriors. 

He has career averages of 5.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. 

As for Smart, he played four games last season for the Heat and 13 for the Milwaukee Bucks.  

In the 17 games in his rookie year, he averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game. 

The Heat signed Days, who averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for LSU last season, and Garrett who played 12 games for the Heat last season and averaged 1.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. 

Last season, the Heat had a fantastic season finishing the year as the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but lost to the Boston Celtics in a Game 7 on their home floor in Miami. 

This was their second time in the Conference Finals (against the Celtics) in the last three seasons. 

In 2020, they beat the Celtics in the Conference Finals to make the NBA Finals, but they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers for the title. 

They have made the NBA Playoffs in each of the last three seasons. 

