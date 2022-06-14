Here's What Dwyane Wade Tweeted During Game 5
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet during Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening at the Chase Center, and during the game Dwyane Wade sent out a tweet.
Wade's tweet: "This Game!!!! Boston continues to show that they’re battle tested. The leaders on this team has had a lot of success together and have lost battles together and it shows."
Wade is one of the greatest players of all-time, and he won three NBA Championships with the Miami Heat.
He has also played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, and is currently a part-owner of the Utah Jazz.
