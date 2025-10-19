Miami Heat, Pacers Coaches Address Cutting Ties With Notable NBA Vets
The Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers both cut ties with intriguing NBA veterans this week.
The latter team waived Cam Payne shortly after bringing him on. Meanwhile, the former cut ties with Precious Achiuwa, who was attempting to make the Heat’s roster for the second time in his career.
Ultimately, both players failed to make enough impact to crack the opening night roster. On Sunday, head coaches from both sides addressed cutting ties with the notable veterans.
via @IraHeatBeat: Spoelstra said cutting Precious Achiuwa was “tough” but spoke of overall roster construction.
Achiuwa’s return to Miami was shaping up to be a feel-good story. Back in 2020, Achiuwa entered the NBA as a first-round pick out of Memphis. The Heat selected him with their 20th overall pick.
He spent just one season with the Miami Heat. As a rookie, Achiuwa appeared in 61 games. He started just four games. The first-year front-court player averaged 12.1 minutes per outing.
Achiuwa made 54 percent of his shots from the field. He averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds as a rookie. During the summer heading into his sophomore season, Achiuwa was traded to the Toronto Raptors in the deal that helped the Heat land Kyle Lowry.
After two seasons with the Raptors and two stretches with the New York Knicks, Achiuwa spent a large chunk of the past offseason as a free agent. The Heat were one of a few teams to show interest, and they ultimately signed him for the preseason. Unfortunately, it didn’t pan out, which leaves Achiuwa looking for another NBA home at 26 years old.
Over in Indiana, Achiuwa’s former Knicks teammate Cam Payne didn’t pan out in his situation as well. Following a practice session on Sunday, Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle simply summed it up to not working out.
via @TonyREast: Rick Carlisle says it just didn’t work out with Cam Payne. Quenton Jackson won’t be ready for the opener. Possible they’re still looking at the waiver wire - “we’re looking at the waiver wire, we’re looking at people’s nephews and everything else,” he joked.
Considering how late in the preseason Payne signed, he seemed like a long shot to make the final roster. It might not have worked out in Indiana, but the veteran should have other teams giving him a look.
Payne has been in the NBA since 2015. He was a 14th overall pick out of Murray State, starting his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since the OKC days, Payne has played for many organizations, including the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Knicks.
Last year, Payne played in 72 games with the Knicks. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. He knocked down 36 percent of his threes.
Both Achiuwa and Payne are names to keep an eye on in the free agency market as the season approaches and plays out.