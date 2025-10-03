Miami Heat’s Andrew Wiggins Sheds Light on Difficult NBA Reality
Andrew Wiggins was settled into his situation with the Golden State Warriors.
After getting traded amid the 2019-2020 NBA season, Wiggins would spend the next five years playing for the Warriors. He found success on a personal level, and contributed in a major way on the team level.
As the Warriors navigated through the 2024-2025 NBA season, they attempted to patch up some of their concerns through the trade market without breaking the bank on a blockbuster. It didn’t work out.
Heading into the 2025 trade deadline, the Warriors and several other teams participated in a crowded blockbuster deal. Wiggins ended up being the Warriors’ biggest giveaway in order to acquire Jimmy Butler. Getting traded for the second time in his career was kind of expected. However, the timing was difficult to deal with.
“For me, last year, I had just had a kid like a week and some days before I got traded,” Wiggins recently stated. “That was probably the toughest part, being away from my family. I got three kids—just being away from them was definitely tough.”
An offseason move doesn’t necessarily make it easy for relocating players, but it’s certainly more manageable in every way. In Wiggins’ case, he went from one coast to another in no time. The veteran forward played 17 games for the Heat before heading into another season potentially filled with more uncertainty.
Wiggins is heading into a new NBA season with the Heat, but there hasn’t been a shortage of trade rumors including his name already. As the Heat are trying to establish a direction in the post-Butler era, a team like the Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly monitoring the situation with eyes for Wiggins’ talent.
Getting traded mid-season isn’t out of the question for Andrew Wiggins. Even if Wiggins does finish the 2025-2026 season in Miami, he could become a free agent in the summer. Next June, Wiggins will have to decide on his player option, which is worth $30 million.
For the time being, Wiggins can’t look ahead. He’s a primary piece for the Heat, previously starting every game he played. Before getting to Miami, Wiggins averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 37 percent from deep.
After getting moved to Miami, Wiggins produced 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 17 starts. Wiggins will be a name to keep an eye on throughout the 2025-2026 season.