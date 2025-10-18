Miami Heat’s Precious Achiuwa Joins Top NBA Free Agent List
Precious Achiuwa’s second stint with the Miami Heat seems to be coming to a close.
According to a report, the veteran center has been told that the Heat are going to add him to a group of players set to be waived ahead of Saturday’s deadline.
via @IraHeatBeat: The Heat have informed Precious Achiuwa he is being released. Also to be waived by the Heat are Ethan Thompson, Dain Dainja and Bez Mbeng. It now appears that Jahmir Young will be getting the team’s third two-way contract.
Achiuwa’s release doesn’t come as a shock. When the Heat initially signed him, it was clear he was getting a training camp contract.
With Achiuwa on his way back to the free agency market, he becomes one of the top players available at the big man position.
Top NBA Free Agent Centers
DeAndre Jordan
A few weeks back, a clip of DeAndre Jordan putting in some on-court work surfaced on social media. Clearly, Jordan is staying ready for his next opportunity in the NBA, after a multi-year stint with the Denver Nuggets.
At 37, Jordan is coming off a 56-game run in Denver last year. He averaged 12.3 minutes of action. Jordan is best-suited on a contender, as he brings many years of experience, and a recent championship, to the table.
Mo Bamba
The Utah Jazz gave Bamba a shot this offseason, and they clearly don’t see a fit for the 2025-2026 run. On Friday night, Bamba was also reportedly waived by the Jazz. Bamba doesn’t have much playoff experience, but he has appeared in over 360 games across seven seasons.
Throughout his career, Bamba has averaged 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks.
Precious Achiuwa
With Achiuwa becoming available again, he should be viewed as one of the best front-court players available. He’s got five seasons of experience under his belt.
Achiuwa’s first stint with the Heat was short-lived, lasting just one season. He made a name for himself with the Toronto Raptors, as he played in 153 games across three years. The veteran averaged 8.9 points while shooting 45 percent from the field. He also came down with 6.1 rebounds per game.
Over the past two seasons, Achiuwa has played for the New York Knicks. Last year, he started in 10 of the 57 games he played, while seeing the court for 20.5 minutes per game. While shooting 50 percent from the field, Achiuwa produced 6.6 points per game and averaged 5.6 boards.