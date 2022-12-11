Miami Heat Sign A Player And Waive A Player

The Miami Heat have signed Orlando Robinson and waived Dru Smith.

The Miami Heat last played on Saturday night when they lost 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs at home in Florida.

They will play their next game on Monday night in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers.

On Sunday afternoon, the Heat announced two roster moves.

Heat: "OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract and have waived Dru Smith."

Smith has played in five games for the Heat this season and has averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds 1.0 assists per contest.

On Saturday against the Spurs, he did not appear in the game.

Robinson has played in two games for the Heat and is averaging 7.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.

The Heat have made similar roster moves with Smith and Robinson multiple times this season.

Both players have played well in the G League.

Smith has played in four games and is averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

Robinson has played in ten games and is averaging 22.4 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest.

After finishing the 2021-22 season as the first seed in the Eastern Conference (and making the Conference Finals), the Heat have gotten off to a slow start to the 2022-23 season.

They are currently 12-15 in their first 27 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the east.

At home, the Heat have gone 9-6, but on the road, they are 3-9.