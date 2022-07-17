Skip to main content
Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

Michael Carter-Williams is still a free agent on July 17. The 2014 Rookie of The Year has played for the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets.

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. 

Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. 

This past season, he did not play in a game for the Magic, and was waived in February. 

Carter-Williams had surgery last offseason, and was out indefinitely to start last season. 

He was the 11th overall pick in 2013 by the 76ers, and averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game during his rookie season.  

In addition to the Magic and 76ers, he has also played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Charlotte Hornets. 

At 30-years-old, he is still a player who could be capable of helping out a plethora of teams off the bench.  

He has always been a solid rebounder and play-maker, and at 6'5" is very big for a point guard. 

In 391 career regular season games, he has averaged of 10.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. 

One of his biggest struggles has been his poor shooting over his career. 

He has career shooting averages of 40.2% from the field and 25.5% from the three-point range. 

However, he has also been a solid defender who has career averages of 1.3 steals per game (and he averaged 1.9 steals per game during his rookie season). 

A team could likely sign him for a minimum deal to improve their roster. 

USATSI_8392679_168388303_lowres
News

4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_7800346_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar26 minutes ago
USATSI_17939834_168388303_lowres
News

Lou Williams Is Still Available

By Ben Stinar47 minutes ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Kevin Love Posts Photos With Darius Garland In Miami

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17426732_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Viral Tweet On Saturday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18696611_168388303_lowres (1)
News

How to Watch Knicks-Blazers Summer League Championship Game

By Brett Siegel14 hours ago
USATSI_18685225_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Sign Former First-Round Pick To Two-Way Contract

By Brett Siegel15 hours ago
USATSI_10126371_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron And LaVar Ball? Watch The Two Hug At The Drew League

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
USATSI_7969829_168388303_lowres
News

Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago