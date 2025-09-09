Michael Jordan Reference Proves Luka Doncic's EuroBasket Dominance
Basketball fans know just how important Michael Jordan was to the Chicago Bulls. There’s a reason why he often earns the status of hoops fans’ greatest of all time.
You could make the argument that Luka Doncic is like the MJ of Slovenia’s national team at EuroBasket this season. He’s putting together dominant performances and leading Slovenia closer to the trophy.
After a big win over Italy this past weekend, a statistic surfaced, showing just how valuable Doncic has been throughout the entire run. It’s especially shocking when you see it next to Michael Jordan’s past with the Bulls and the Washington Wizards.
via @HoopsHype: Luka Doncic is scoring 36.89 percent of his team's points at the Eurobasket. For context: That's more than MJ in any of his NBA years. (Only Wilt beats that percentage in two seasons). Also: Doncic leads Slovenia in rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. Historical carry job.
Save the "EuroBasket isn’t the NBA" debates for another day. At the end of the day, Doncic is playing in a tournament that features NBA players and the best of the best worldwide. The tournament isn’t something a player can simply waltz into and dominate with ease, whether they play in the NBA or not.
Doncic is one of the NBA’s most dominant scorers, and he has put that on display this summer.
With five group phase games and a Round of 16 battle in the bag, Doncic has totaled 200 minutes of action at EuroBasket. He’s been averaging 46 percent shooting from the field and making 32 percent of his threes. Doncic has averaged 34 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 3.2 steals.
He is currently first at EuroBasket with PPG—and is ranked second for APG.
