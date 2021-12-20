Publish date:
Here's What Mikal Bridges Tweeted About The Arizona Cardinals
Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet about the Arizona Cardinals during their game against the Detroit Lions.
Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet about the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Cardinals were in Michigan playing the Detroit Lions, and they lost 30-12.
The win for the Lions was only their second win of the season, while the Cardinals are 10-4.
Bridges and the Suns have been outstanding this season after making the NBA Finals last year.
They started this season out 1-3 in their first four games, and then they went on an 18-game winning streak, which was a franchise record.
Through 29 games this season they are 24-5, which is the best record in the entire NBA and gives them the top seed in the Western Conference over the Golden State Warriors.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.