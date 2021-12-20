Here's What Mikal Bridges Tweeted

Mikal Bridges of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet about the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Cardinals were in Michigan playing the Detroit Lions, and they lost 30-12.

The win for the Lions was only their second win of the season, while the Cardinals are 10-4.

Bridges and the Suns have been outstanding this season after making the NBA Finals last year.

They started this season out 1-3 in their first four games, and then they went on an 18-game winning streak, which was a franchise record.

Through 29 games this season they are 24-5, which is the best record in the entire NBA and gives them the top seed in the Western Conference over the Golden State Warriors.

Related stories on NBA basketball