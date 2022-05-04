Here's What Mike Budenholzer Said After The Bucks Lost Game 2

Mike Budenholzer met with the media after the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 2.

The Milwaukee Bucks got crushed by the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening, which tied up the series at 1-1.

The 109-86 win for the Celtics was gigantic, because the next two games of the series will be in Milwaukee.

Therefore, the Celtics avoided going into an 0-2 hole with the next two games being on the road.

After the loss, head coach Mike Budenholzer met with the media.

The Bucks won the first game of the series in Boston on Sunday afternoon by a score of 101-89.

Their dominance in Game 1 was very impressive, because the Celtics had just come off sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first-round.

The Nets are led by superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so getting swept was a shocker.

The Bucks have also been playing without Khris Middleton since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship, which was the first title of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career.

As for the Celtics, they have recently been to the Eastern Conference Finals several times, but have failed to make a run to the NBA Finals.

Related stories on NBA basketball