    December 18, 2021
    Mike Conley's Status For Wizards-Jazz Game
    Mike Conley has been ruled out for rest for the game between the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz on Saturday night.
    The Utah Jazz are hosting the Washington Wizards in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without their All-Star point guard. 

    Mike Conley has been ruled out for the game due to rest, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

    The Jazz had the best record in the entire NBA last season, but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the playoffs. 

    Coming into Saturday evening they are 20-8 in their first 28 games of the season. 

    As for the Wizards, they come into the game with a 15-15 record, and after starting out the season red-hot, they are just 2-8 in their last ten games. 

