Mike Conley's Status For Jazz-Thunder Game
The Utah Jazz will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, but for the game they will be without their starting point guard.
2021 NBA All-Star Mike Conley has been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Jazz come into Sunday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 39-23 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and have gone 17-13 in the 30 games that they have played on the road away from Salt Lake City.
Last season, they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.