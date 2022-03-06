Mike Conley's Status For Jazz-Thunder Game

The Utah Jazz will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, but for the game they will be without their starting point guard.

2021 NBA All-Star Mike Conley has been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Jazz come into Sunday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 39-23 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and have gone 17-13 in the 30 games that they have played on the road away from Salt Lake City.

Last season, they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.

