Skip to main content
Mike Conley's Status For Jazz-Thunder Game

Mike Conley's Status For Jazz-Thunder Game

Mike Conley has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mike Conley has been ruled out for Sunday's game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Utah Jazz will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night, but for the game they will be without their starting point guard.  

2021 NBA All-Star Mike Conley has been ruled out, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA. 

The Jazz come into Sunday as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 39-23 record in the 62 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are 8-2 in their last ten games overall, and have gone 17-13 in the 30 games that they have played on the road away from Salt Lake City.  

Last season, they had the best record in the NBA, but lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16196605_168388303_lowres
News

Mike Conley's Status For Jazz-Thunder Game

By Ben Stinar31 seconds ago
USATSI_17686127_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards' Injury Report Against The Pacers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17109640_168388303_lowres
News

Nikola Jokic's Status For Pelicans-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar3 minutes ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17674500_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Steph Curry's Incredible Move On LeBron James

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17410413_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Latest Loss

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Made Major NBA History On Sunday

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago