Milwaukee Bucks Make 3 Roster Moves On Thursday

The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned three players to their G League affiliate (the Wisconsin Herd).

The Milwaukee Bucks have gotten off to a phenomenal start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-6 record in their first 24 games.

On Thursday, the team made three roster moves, sending Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Joe Ingles and MarJon Beauchamp to their G League affiliate (the Wisconsin Herd).

The update from the Bucks was relayed by Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

Nehm tweeted: "The Bucks have assigned Joe Ingles, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and MarJon Beauchamp to the Wisconsin Herd, per the team."

Beauchamp was the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is averaging 5.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest in 15 games.

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo has played in 12 games this season and is averaging just 3.7 minutes of playing time per contest, while Ingles has yet to play in a game so far this season.

The veteran sharpshooter tore his ACL last season, but if he can get healthy, he could be a big boost to an already very talented Bucks team.

In 590 career games, he has averages of 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest on 40.8% shooting from the three-point range.

The Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021, while last season, they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

More than likely, they will be a contender to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

They will play their 25th game on Friday night when they visit the Dallas Mavericks in Texas.