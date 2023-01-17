Milwaukee Bucks Make Two Roster Moves On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks announced that they had assigned All-Star wing Khris Middleton and rookie MarJon Beauchamp to the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League.

Currently 28-16 this season heading into a matchup on Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, the Milwaukee Bucks have once again solidified themselves as one of the top teams in the entire NBA.

What is surprising is that they have done so without arguably their second-best scoring weapon in Khris Middleton.

Recovering from offseason wrist surgery, Middleton missed time early on this season and then after just seven games, he suffered a knee injury slipping on a wet spot on the court.

No real updates have been given on Middleton’s status and the severity of his injury, but it does appear that the All-Star could be getting ready to make his return for Milwaukee ahead of the All-Star break in February.

On Tuesday, the Bucks announced that they had assigned Khris Middleton and rookie MarJon Beauchamp to the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League, a move that will offer Middleton more practice time to work his way back from this knee injury.

In fact, both players were sent to the Herd to practice/scrimmage with the team, as both Middleton and Beauchamp have since re-joined the Bucks ahead of their game on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Still though, no update has been given on when Khris Middleton will be returning to the floor.

As for MarJon Beauchamp, the rookie wing has played well in his limited minutes so far this season and the Bucks are high on his abilities to be an impactful player on both ends of the floor moving forward.

It would not be surprising to see the team move one of their other perimeter players at the trade deadline this season in order to begin increasing Beauchamp’s minutes and overall production.

Milwaukee will be looking to improve to 29-16 on the season when they take on Toronto in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel!

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.