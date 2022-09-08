Giannis Antetokounmpo Dealing With An Ankle Sprain This Offseason

This offseason, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is representing his home country of Greece in the EuroBasket championship and he has looked dominant as always.

However, he left his team’s game on Wednesday against Estonia early after appearing to suffer some kind of lower right leg injury. As a result, Antetokounmpo did not return to this game and speculation began about how serious this injury to the two-time NBA MVP was.

On Thursday, Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 provided an update on Antetokounmpo’s status, stating that the star forward had suffered a mild sprained right ankle.

While Giannis is in good spirits and did not seem too shaken by this injury on the bench when he left the game, he was seen after the game visibly limping while greeting fans outside the arena.

The fact that this is just a mild ankle sprain is good news for Greece and the Milwaukee Bucks, but his status moving forward for the remainder of the European tournament is in question, especially since Greece is set to play Czech Republic on Sunday in the Round of 16.

Through nine NBA seasons, Antetokounmpo has transcended to being one of the faces of the league and his dominance over the last several seasons has been extremely impressive.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Giannis has averaged 27.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.0% from the floor.

It will be interesting to see if Giannis Antetokounmpo is forced to miss some time for the Greek national team with this ankle sprain and it will be very interesting to see if this injury carries over into training camp with the Bucks, which is set to begin near the end of the month.