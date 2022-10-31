Skip to main content

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA Players of the Week

Milwaukee Bucks’ forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have been named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Antetokounmpo has led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 5-0 record thus far this season, making them the only undefeated team remaining.

In three games during Week 2, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.7 points, 15.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor. His best scoring performance came against the Brooklyn Nets on October 26, as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points on 16-25 shooting just one game after he had scored 44 points.

Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were 0-3 entering the week, to a perfect 3-0 record this week, making them 3-3 overall on the season.

In three games, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from three-point range. His best scoring performance came against the Dallas Mavericks on October 29, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a season-high 38 points on 15-27 shooting in a 117-111 overtime victory.

This is the 18th time in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s career that he has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week and this is just the second time in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career that he has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Antetokounmpo is now tied for for the ninth-most NBA Player of the Week recognitions in league history with the likes of Stephen Curry, Dwight Howard and Magic Johnson. 

