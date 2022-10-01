Giannis Antetokounmpo's Quote About Tim Duncan Is Going Viral

Giannis Antetokounmpo is only 27 years old, but he is already one of the best players to ever play in the NBA.

He has two MVP Awards, an NBA Championship, NBA Finals MVP and the Defensive Player of The Year Award.

However, when he is done playing, he wants to be out of the spotlight.

In a recent interview clip with Brian Scalabrine and Frank Isola on SiriusXM, he revealed his plans for when he is no longer in the NBA.

"I want to be like Tim Duncan," Antetokounmpo said. "Where the hell is Tim Duncan? I don't know where Tim Duncan is."

The clip has over 500,000 views in just a few hours.

What Antetokounmpo said is quite fascinating because a lot of all-time greats remain in the spotlight after retirement.

Yet, Duncan, a five-time NBA Champion, had never used his fame to become a big celebrity (even when he was playing in the NBA).

"I want to play the game, and then you forget about me; you don't talk about me," Antetokounmpo added.

Duncan made the All-Star Game 15 times, won two MVP's and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He retired from the NBA in 2016.

As for Antetokounmpo, he led the Bucks to the NBA Championship in 2021, but this past season they lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Over the last four seasons, he has averaged at least 27.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game.

This past season, he averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

The Bucks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers.