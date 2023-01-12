The Milwaukee Bucks have assigned three players to the G League before Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat.

On Thursday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be playing the second night of a back-to-back when they face off with the Miami Heat in Florida.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks (at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia) 114-105 on Wednesday.

Before Thursday’s game against the Heat, the team announced that they have assigned three players to the Wisconsin Herd (their G League affiliate).

Via Eric Nehm of The Athletic: "The Bucks have assigned Khris Middleton, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews to the Wisconsin Herd, per the team."

Middleton is one of the top-three players on the Bucks, but he has only played in seven games this season (and has missed the last 13 games).

Last season, he made his third NBA All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest.

As for Matthews, he has only played in one out of the last seven games and is currently averaging 2.9 points per contest.

Lastly, Antetokounmpo has missed the last two games and is averaging 4.4 minutes of playing time per contest in 19 games.

The Bucks are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

Through 41 games, they are an impressive 27-14 and are 2.5 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed.

On the road, the Bucks have gone 11-9 in the 20 games they have played away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

This will be the first time they have played the Heat during the 2022-23 NBA season.