Milwaukee Bucks Make NBA History With Latest Roster Move
The Milwaukee Bucks are adding Alex Antetokounmpo to the roster to take up one of their two-way slots.
According to Shams Charania, the Bucks are going to offer Alex Antetokounmpo his first opportunity to be on an active NBA roster.
via @ShamsCharania: The Milwaukee Bucks are signing Alex Antetokounmpo to a two-way NBA deal, joining older brothers Giannis and Thanasis, Octagon's Alex Saratsis tells ESPN. This marks the first time in NBA history that three brothers are on active roster contracts with the same team.
Three Antetokoumpo brothers shared the court at once, when Kostas played for the Los Angeles Lakers. But this will mark the first time three Antetokounmpo brothers will be on the same team. The current trio of Antetokounmpo brothers marks the fourth NBA brother trio, joining their own, the Ball brothers, and the Holiday brothers.
The Bucks are making history with the Antetokounmpo brothers, and the timing isn’t surprising.
Lately, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have headlined the league’s rumor mill. After another first-round exit in the playoffs last season, Giannis’ future has come into question. Many assumed he might request a trade over the summer, but that scenario never came to life.
Recently, it was reported that the New York Knicks and the Bucks had a discussion about a potential trade, but talks did not go very far.
When the Bucks added Thanasis Antetokounmpo to the roster, it made it obvious that Giannis was likely to stay with the team throughout the 2025-2026 season, sticking with his brother. Alex Antetokounmpo getting a two-way deal strengthens that idea.
The 24-year-old forward started his pro career in 2020 with Murcia of the Liga ACB in Spain. It wasn’t until 2021 when the young Antetokounmpo joined the NBA G League. He started his journey with the Toronto Raptors’ affiliate, Raptors 905.
After spending the 2021-2022 G League season with the Raptors, Antetokounmpo made his way over to the Bucks’ affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Throughout three seasons in the G League, Antetokounmpo made 65 regular-season appearances. Averaging 18.7 minutes of action, he produced 5.0 points per game, while shooting 36 percent from the field and 24 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo averaged 2.6 rebounds throughout his G League career.
Being on a two-way deal, Antetokounmpo is likely to play with the Herd for the third season in a row. He returns to action in the United States after having short stints with Mažeikiai, Podgorica, PAOK, and Aris.