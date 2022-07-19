Milwaukee Bucks Officially Sign Former NBA Champion In Free Agency

Trading for Serge Ibaka ahead of the trade deadline this past season, the Milwaukee Bucks were looking to get an experienced, former champion that could aid them in their quest to repeat as champions.

After dealing with some back injuries while with the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the year, Ibaka did not look like the same impactful player he once was and a non-COVID related illness forced him to miss time in the postseason.

Ibaka, 32, now prepares for his 14th season in the NBA and he will once again be a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, as the team officially announced that they have re-signed him on Monday.

“Serge is an elite defender and shot blocker who will continue to add depth for us at center,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in the team’s press release. “He was a valuable acquisition for us last season, and we look forward to having him back in Milwaukee.”

Last season, Serge Ibaka played in a total of 19 regular season games with the Bucks, averaging 7.0 points and 5.3 rebounds on 51.9% shooting from the floor. He averaged about 17.8 minutes per game and made two starts in Milwaukee during the 2021-22 season.

In the postseason, Ibaka did not really hold a role for the Bucks, as he was really only put into the game in the final minute or so.

While he is definitely nearing the end of the line in his career, Serge Ibaka is still a very smart defensive player that could actually prove to be a valuable bench option for the Bucks during the 2022-23 season.

Outside of Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis, Milwaukee really does not have much frontcourt depth, which is why Ibaka could be very important to this team.

Once a three-time All-Defensive talent, Ibaka will be on the hunt with the Milwaukee Bucks for another championship heading into the new league year.