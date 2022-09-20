Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Sign A 7-Footer

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season on October 20 when they go on the road to face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

Training camps will open up for all 30 teams very soon, so there continue to be a lot of roster moves around the league.

The Bucks will play their first preseason game in just 11 days when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in Wisconsin.

They will also play two preseason games overseas (in Abu Dhabi) against the Atlanta Hawks.

Therefore, they will begin training camp on September 24, which is in just five days.

On Monday, J.D. Shaw of Hoops Rumors reported that the Bucks had signed Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Shaw: "The Milwaukee Bucks have signed 19-year-old center Ibou Badji to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @HoopsRumors. Badji, 7’1”, last played in Spain."

Badji has excellent size so he could be an intriguing addition to their roster or G League team.

Many players who sign Exhibit 10's do not make the roster but end up playing for the G League affiliate.

The Bucks are one of the biggest teams in the league, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez in the frontcourt.

In 2021, they won the NBA Championship in six games over the Phoenix Suns, and this past season they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference but lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.