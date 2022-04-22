Skip to main content

Bobby Portis Has A New Profile Picture And It Went Viral

Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis posted a new profile picture to his Twitter account. The Bucks are currently in the middle of a first-round series with the Chicago Bulls.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Bucks star Bobby Portis posted a new profile picture to his Twitter account. 

The post has gone viral on Twitter with over 52,000 likes. 

Portis and the Bucks are currently in the middle of a first-round series against the Chicago Bulls.   

They won the first game, but then lost Game 2 as 10-point favorites on their home court on Wednesday evening.  

On Friday evening, the two teams are playing Game 3 of the series at the United Center in Chicago with the series tied up at 1-1. 

The Bulls had a fantastic start to their season, but finished the year as the sixth seed. 

However, they are still in the playoffs for the first time as a franchise since the 2016-17 season when they had Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler. 

As for the Bucks, they won the NBA title last season, and finished their regular season as the third seed. 

They find themselves in a bit of trouble in the first-round as they play the next two games on the road, and they are without star guard Khris Middleton who hurt his MCL in Game 2. 

Portis has been one of the most important role players, and was a huge help in them winning the NBA title. 

