Here's What Bobby Portis Tweeted Before Game 3

Bucks Star Sends Out Tweet Before Game 3
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday afternoon in Wisconsin.
Before the game, Bobby Portis sent out a tweet from his Twitter account.
The series has the potential to be one of the best in the NBA Playoffs this year, because both teams have All-Star scorers but also play elite defense.
They are currently knotted up at 1-1 after the split the first two games of the series in Boston.
In the first-round, the Bucks crushed the Chicago Bulls in just five games, while the Celtics shockingly swept Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
The winner of this series will head to the Eastern Conference where they will face either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Miami Heat.
The Heat are up 2-1 on the 76ers after they lost Game 3 on Friday night.
Game 4 will be played in Philadelphia on Sunday.
