Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos On Sunday

Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet on Sunday with four photos. The Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics later lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet on Sunday with four photos. The Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics later lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos.  

The post has nearly 8,000 likes in just six hours.   

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.  

The series was one of the most entertaining of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.  

The Celtics were able to come back from trailing 3-2, and win the series in a Game 7. 

The Bucks had beaten the Chicago Bulls in the first-round in just five games.

One of the reasons that they may have lost the series against the Celtics was the fact that they had to play all seven games without their second best player Kris Middleton. 

The sharpshooter got injured in the first-round against the Bulls. 

After beating the Bucks, the Celtics moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals where they beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (in another Game 7). 

However, they lost in the NBA Finals to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games. 

As for the Bucks, their season ending in the second-round was disappointing, because in 2021 they won the NBA Championship. 

After winning two MVP's, and having some playoff let downs, Antetokounmpo finally established himself as an NBA Champion and won the 2021 Finals MVP Award. 

They had looked poised to make another run at it this season, but they faced a desperate Celtics team without Middleton, which was too hard to overcome and their season was cut short. 

USATSI_17645798_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos On Sunday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_17667327_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's 3 Viral Tweets Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18583961_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft: Grades For All 30 Teams

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago
USATSI_18582645_168388303_lowres (1)
Draft

Full 2022 NBA Draft Results With Pick-By-Pick Analysis

By Brett Siegel19 hours ago
USATSI_18170602_168388303_lowres
News

3-Time NBA Champion Traded To Memphis Grizzlies

By Ben StinarJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18582645_168388303_lowres
Draft

2022 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

By Brett SiegelJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18290358_168388303_lowres (1)
Draft

2022 NBA Mock Draft 5.0: Day of Draft Edition

By Brett SiegelJun 23, 2022
USATSI_16475860_168388303_lowres
Draft

How to Watch 2022 NBA Draft: Date, Time, Draft Order, Projections and Odds

By Brett SiegelJun 23, 2022
USATSI_17387781_168388303_lowres
News

Jerami Grant Traded To Trail Blazers

By Ben StinarJun 22, 2022