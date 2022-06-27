Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos On Sunday

On Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet with four photos.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

The series was one of the most entertaining of the entire 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Celtics were able to come back from trailing 3-2, and win the series in a Game 7.

The Bucks had beaten the Chicago Bulls in the first-round in just five games.

One of the reasons that they may have lost the series against the Celtics was the fact that they had to play all seven games without their second best player Kris Middleton.

The sharpshooter got injured in the first-round against the Bulls.

After beating the Bucks, the Celtics moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals where they beat Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (in another Game 7).

However, they lost in the NBA Finals to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in six games.

As for the Bucks, their season ending in the second-round was disappointing, because in 2021 they won the NBA Championship.

After winning two MVP's, and having some playoff let downs, Antetokounmpo finally established himself as an NBA Champion and won the 2021 Finals MVP Award.

They had looked poised to make another run at it this season, but they faced a desperate Celtics team without Middleton, which was too hard to overcome and their season was cut short.