Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Oklahoma City Thunder
    Publish date:

    Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
    Author:

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Friday's game in Wisconsin against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

    The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    Coming into the game the 2021 NBA Champions have started the season slow with a 7-8 record in their first 15 games. 

    Sure, they are coming off of a long season, and have had injuries to start the season, but the slow start is still something to keep an eye on as the season continues. 

    As for the Thunder, they are in a rebuilding mode and are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA by the end of the season. 

    At 6-8 in their first 14 games, they are actually outperforming expectations. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16949604
    News

    Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_17134080_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Official Injury Status For Bulls-Nuggets Game

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steve Nash Spoke About Kevin Durant's Injury Before The Nets Play The Magic

    41 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Orlando Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Brooklyn Nets

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063029_168388303_lowres
    News

    Jalen Suggs' Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_17178912_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Kevin Durant's Surprising Injury Status For Magic-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_5988118_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Steph Curry's Former Co-Star Monta Ellis

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16965852_168388303_lowres
    News

    Brooklyn Nets' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17182685_168388303_lowres
    News

    Detroit Pistons' Starting Lineup Against The Golden State Warriors

    1 hour ago