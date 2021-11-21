Milwaukee Bucks' Starting Lineup Against The Orlando Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are 8-8 on the season in their first 16 games after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

On Saturday night they are hosting the Orlando Magic, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks are coming off of a season where they won their first NBA title in over 50 years, and Antetokounmpo won his first championship and NBA Finals MVP.

As for the Magic, they are headed in a completely different direction as a rebuilding team, and are 4-11 in their first 15 games of the season.

They have lots of young players, but are a long ways from being a legitimate playoff team.

Related stories on NBA basketball