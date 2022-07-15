LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Tweet With 4 Photos

Skip to main content
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a tweet on Friday with four photos.

Antetokounmpo has been posting a lot of photos during the offseason of his summer. 

The Bucks had another solid season finishing the year as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

However, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. 

They had beaten the Chicago Bulls in the first-round in just five games, so they had a lot of momentum heading into the next round. 

Unfortunately, their second best player Khris Middleton missed the entire series against the Celtics.  

They were still able to take the Celtics to seven games, so they nearly beat the Celtics without one of their top players (which is impressive considering the Celtics make the NBA Finals).  

The Celtics ended up beating the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals (in another seven-game series), but lost to the Golden State Warriors for the title. 

In 2021, the Bucks won their first title in over five decades when they beat the Phoenix Suns in six games. 

The championship was the first of Antetokounmpo's career, and he also won the NBA Finals MVP Award. 

At 27-years-old, he is already one of the best players who has ever play in the NBA. 

The Bucks will likely be a contender for years to come, and Antetokounmpo definitely has a chance to put himself into the category of being one of the top ten players to ever play the game of basketball. 

