WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star

VIRAL: Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunks On New York Knicks Star

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a huge dunk during Friday's game between the New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New York Knicks in Wisconsin on Friday evening, and during the game Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk on Mitchell Robinson.  

Antetokounmpo got the ball right behind half court, and took it all the way to the rim and finished the dunk while Robinson tried to block him.  

In Robinson's defense, he is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA, and is averaging 3.2 blocks per contest. 

That being said, Antetokounmpo is so hard to guard in the open court, and is one of the best finishers in the league. 

