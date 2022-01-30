Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The Knicks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-108 in Wisconsin on Friday night, and after the game All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo sent out a tweet.

The post form Antetokounmpo can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The win improved the Bucks to 31-20 in the 51 games that they have played so far this season.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and after winning the NBA Championship last season they appear as if they will be in the mix once again this season.

As for the Knicks, they are headed in the opposite direction, because they are now just 23-27 in the 50 games that they have played.

After being the fourth seed last season, they are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs this season.

