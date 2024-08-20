Lynx Acquire Former WNBA Champion from Mystics at 2024 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Lynx have made a move at the WNBA trade deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff push. On Tuesday, Minnesota acquired Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics.
Washington's social media team took to X to announce the trade.
"We have acquired a 2026 second round draft pick, Sika Koné, and Olivia Époupa from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Myisha Hines-Allen," the team wrote.
In 27 games this season, Hines-Allen is averaging 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. She's logging more than 18 minutes per contest, as well.
Hines-Allen brings championship experience to MInnesota, having played for the Mystics her entire career. She was a member of the Washington team that finished the 2019 season with a 26-8 record and won the WNBA championship.
The 6-foot-1 forward enjoyed the best season of her WNBA career in 2020, averaging 17.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She was a second-team All-WNBA pick that year.
Minnesota currently sits third in the WNBA overall standings at 19-8, behind the New York Liberty (23-4) and Connecticut Sun (19-7). The Lynx won the Commissioner's Cup earlier in the season, but are hoping to make a run to bring the WNBA title back to Minneapolis.
The Mystics, on the other hand, are on the other end of the league. Washington sits at 6-21 on the year and is looking ahead to future seasons.
Will Hines-Allen bring the kind of spark necessary for the Lynx to make a strong push towards another WNBA title? It should be interesting to see how she adjusts in Minnesota in the final month of the season.
Washington is in action on Tuesday night, hosting the Seattle Storm. Minnesota returns to the court on Wednesday, traveling to play the Las Vegas Aces.