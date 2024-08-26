Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Describes Greatest Attribute of Caitlin Clark's Game
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has only had to go against Caitlin Clark twice this season, but she's well aware of what makes the Indiana Fever rookie such a special player. She went into detail about Clark's game following Saturday's game.
The Lynx defeated the Fever 90-80 on Saturday afternoon, improving to 22-8 on the year. Napheesa Collier was dominant, scoring 31 points and grabbing five rebounds in the win. Clark also had a strong performance, scoring 23 points, dishing out eight assists and collecting five boards.
After the game, Reeve talked about the aspect of Clark's game that stands out most in the WNBA.
"The single best thing that she does that young players don't do, is she plays at an incredible pace," Reeve said. "Pace can get you really, really far. And there's great value in that. Pace and passing are her two greatest things. I know the sexier part is probably the logo threes, but the pace and the passing are what make her exceptional."
Clark is having an outstanding rookie campaign in Indiana, averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Earlier this year, she became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double and has also broken the WNBA's single-game assist record (19) and single-season rookie assist record.
She's also a two-time WNBA Rookie of the Month, earning the honors for May and July.
While the individual accomplishments are great, Clark and the Fever are trying to secure a spot in the postseason. Indiana sits at 13-16 on the season and ranks seventh in the standings. The Fever are two games ahead of the Chicago Sky (8th) and 2.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Dream.
Clark and the Fever are back in action on Monday night, taking on the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena.