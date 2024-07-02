Lynx's Cheryl Reeve Named WNBA Coach of the Month for June
Add another WNBA honor to the list of accomplishments for Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve. The longtime leader in the Twin Cities was named the WNBA Coach of the Month for June.
Reeve led Minnesota to a 9-2 record last month, which included a Commissioner's Cup championship victory over the New York Liberty. The Lynx closed out the month with a 14-4 overall record, just 1.5 games out of first place in the Eastern Conference standings.
This marks just the second time in her career that Reeve has been named the Coach of the Month. The honor began in 2017.
Reeve is one of the most accomplished coaches in the WNBA, having won four league championships and has received Coach of the Year honors three times. She's also been the coach of the WNBA All-Star game four times in her career.
Reeve has been coaching the Lynx since 2010. Prior to her arrival in Minnesota, she had stops as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Sting (2001-02, 2004-05), Cleveland Rockers (2003) and Detroit Shock (2006-09).
This year, Reeve will also serve as the coach of the U.S. Women's National Team that will compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics.
The WNBA also announced other award winners for the month of June on Tuesday. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson received Wetern Conference Player of the Month honors; and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese was tabbed the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June.