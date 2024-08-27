Lynx Legend Maya Moore Reflects on Favorite WNBA Moment of Her Career
Maya Moore didn't have to think too hard when asked to reflect on her favorite moment from an incredible WNBA career with the Minnesota Lynx. She traveled back in time to Game 3 of the 2015 WNBA Finals, when she hit a game-winning shot against the Indiana Fever, silencing an entire crowd at then-Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Saturday, the Lynx honored Moore by retiring her jersey during a game against the Indiana Fever. That's when she was asked to talk about her favorite memory.
With the series tied 1-1 and the game tied at 77-77, Minnesota had one more possession to leave Indianapolis with a victory and a 2-1 advantage in the WNBA Finals. That's when Moore's number was called and she delivered one of the greatest shots in league history.
"I mean, the shot," Moore said without much pause. "Hitting that, 1.7 seconds ... Indiana fans are losing their minds. All you see in that picture is just the fans speechless as the shot is going up. And then the pump fake, one dribble right, goes up.
"All I remember is it was so eerily quiet after the shot went in and Rebekkah (Brunson) hugging me. ... That was a memory. You don't get many opportunities to hit shots like those."
Minnesota defeated Indiana 3-2 in the WNBA Finals, giving Moore her third league championship. She would go on to win a fourth and final WNBA title in 2017.
In addition to four league championships, Moore was a six-time WNBA All-Star, a league MVP in 2014 and a Finals MVP in 2013. She's considered by many to be one of the greatest to ever play the game.
That shot against Indiana in 2015 is just one of example of Moore's greatness during her eight-year career with the Lynx. There are thousands to choose from.