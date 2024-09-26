Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier Makes More WNBA Playoff History
The 2024 WNBA playoffs belong to Napheesa Collier — at least so far. The Minnesota Lynx superstar made league history in Wednesday night's 101-88 victory over the Phoenix Mercury, advancing to the semifinals to play the Connecticut Sun.
Collier scored 42 points in Wednesday night's victory, tying a WNBA playoff record. She shot 14-of-20 from the floor and converted on 12-of-14 free throw attempts. Collier, who finished second in the WNBA MVP voting, also had five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.
Collier also became just the sixth player in league history to score 40 points in a playoff game. She was the third former UConn player to do it, joining Breanna Stewart and Maya Moore.
“Phee just has the ability to know, each game, what it is she’s going to get and how she’s going to get it,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said, per The New York Times. “She’s like an amoeba that if they’re going to let her be in the paint, then she’s going to find herself in the paint, she’s going to screen, she’s going to roll. If the paint is going to be more difficult, she understands how to play in movement and be on the perimeter.”
Through the first two playoff games in 2024, Collier has scored 80 total points, the most in a two-game playoff stretch in league history. She's been as dominant as any player this postseason.
Minnesota may not need a 40-point performance from Collier every single night to win a WNBA championship, but that level of production certainly helps.