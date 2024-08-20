Minnesota Lynx to Retire Maya Moore's Jersey at Saturday's Game vs. Indiana Fever
One of the greatest players in WNBA history will be honored by the Minnesota Lynx during Saturday's game against the Indiana Fever. The franchise will retire Moore's No. 23 jersey at Target Center.
The plan to retire Moore's jersey has been in the works for many months, with the team announcing the decision and date back in March. She will become the fifth player in Lynx history to have her number retired, along with Lindsay Whalen, Rebekkah Brunson, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles.
“We look forward to welcoming Maya back to Target Center to commemorate her prolific career,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said in March. “To stand with Maya as her number 23 jersey is hoisted into the Target Center rafters will be incredibly exciting.”
Moore was the No. 1 pick in the 2011 WNBA Draft by the Lynx. She then enjoyed an eight-year career in the league, spending it all in Minnesota. She was named the 2011 WNBA Rookie of the Year and earned league MVP honors in 2014. Moore was a six-time All-Star selection.
Moore helped lead Minnesota to a dominant run in the 2010s, winning four league titles in seven years (2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017). She was named WNBA Finals MVP in 2013.
“I am so excited to be able to come back to connect, celebrate and remember so many of the special memories I was able to be a part of with this Lynx family,” said Moore. “I’m still so amazed at what we were able to accomplish as a group and even more amazed at how well we did it together!”
At the end of her professional career, Moore had appeared in 271 games, scored 4,984 points, grabbed 1,589 rebounds, dished out 896 steals and recorded 449 steals. She also totaled 31 double-doubles.
Moore also played in 56 career playoff games with the Lynx.
Prior to her time in the WNBA, Moore enjoyed a sensational college career while at UConn (2007-11). She was a four-time All-American selection and was twice named the Naismith National Player of the Year. Moore won two national championships with the Huskies under coach Geno Auriemma.
Saturday's game will be unique as the Lynx celebrate one of the greatest players in WNBA history. It will also feature one of the game's rising stars, with the Fever bringing rookie guard Caitlin Clark into town.
Indiana and Minnesota are scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff with the game airing on NBA TV.