Patrick Beverley's Viral Tweet

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Thursday night, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet about the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers that is going viral.

Beverley's tweet said: "T’wolves ended basketball in LA (Clippers,Lakers) We littt #cancuntweet #angrywelost #pettytweet"

The Timberwolves had a very good season finishing the year as the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

A large part of their success came from Beverley, who is the ultimate veteran and contender.

They won the play-in tournament game against the Clippers, but lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

Beverley most recently was on the Clippers before landing in Minnesota, and he was part of some their best teams.

The Clippers and Lakers both struggled this year, and neither made the playoffs while the Lakers did not even make the play-in tournament (11th seed).

As for the Grizzlies, they are in the second-round of the playoffs tied up at 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors.

More on the Clippers can be read here.

More on the Lakers can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball