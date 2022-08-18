Minnesota Timberwolves Full 2022-23 NBA Schedule Released

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves released their full 82-game schedule for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Along with almost every other team in the league, the Timberwolves posted their schedule on social media Wednesday afternoon, outlining key games that will be televised nationally.

The Timberwolves will begin the new season at home on Wednesday, October 19 as they welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Target Center.

Having a new look to them entering the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves not only view themselves as a postseason threat, but they truly believe that they can contend for a title.

Going out and trading for All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves now have two All-Star big men in Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as two All-Star-like perimeter players in D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

Adding experienced depth in Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes and Kyle Anderson this offseason as well, the Timberwolves are definitely entering the new league year with a lot of attention and hype cast upon them.

Nine of Minnesota’s first twelve games are home games and just six of their first fifteen opponents had a winning record during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves could absolutely be one of the surprise teams during the first month of the new season due to the fact that they do not have to travel much and can ease into their schedule.

Along with key matchups against the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on their schedule, the Timberwolves will also take on the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on December 9, marking Rudy Gobert’s first game back in Utah since being traded.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will find themselves on national television 16 times this season, as they will play six games on ESPN, six games on NBA TV and four games on TNT.