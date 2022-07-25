Skip to main content
Timberwolves Bring Back Big Man In NBA Free Agency

Restricted free agent Nathan Knight and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed on a new two-year contract in NBA free agency.

Having one roster spot left for the 2022-23 season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have gone ahead and solidified who will be the final player on their roster.

On Monday, the Timberwolves announced that they have come to terms on a new deal in free agency with big man Nathan Knight.

Knight, 24, played with the Timberwolves on a two-way deal during the 2021-22 season, averaging 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 37 total regular season games. He also ended up making two starts for Minnesota this past year.

Nathan Knight only ended up playing in one G League game with the Iowa Wolves this past season, the Minnesota Timberwolves G League affiliate. In this lone game, Knight finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Standing 6-foot-10, Knight is a versatile big man that the team has utilized at both the center and power-forward positions. His new contract with Minnesota is a two-year deal that contains a team option for the 2023-24 season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto

This upcoming year, Knight will make roughly $1.84 million and then he will make roughly $2 million during the 2023-24 season, assuming his contract is guaranteed for both seasons. His contract for this upcoming year is partially-guaranteed for $350,000. 

With the recent offseason acquisition of Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves have seemed to send a message to the rest of the league that they are going to be a tall, lengthy team next year. Nathan Knight figures to be a part of the rotation and being another lengthy frontcourt option, the Timberwolves have continued to grow their roster, literally! 

