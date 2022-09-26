Skip to main content
Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp

Minnesota Timberwolves Reveal Final Roster For Training Camp

On Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves revealed their full training camp roster.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are coming off a successful season where they were the seventh seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season when they had Jimmy Butler.

They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament and took the Memphis Grizzlies to six games in the first round of the playoffs. 

There is a case to be made that if they closed games better, they would have beaten the Grizzlies and advanced. 

On Monday, teams around the league have media day, and the Timberwolves made an announcement. 

The team shared their 20-man roster for training camp, which begins on Tuesday. 

The Timberwolves will be one of the most anticipated teams to watch this season because they have a loaded roster featuring D'Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. 

Over the offseason, the team pulled off a blockbuster deal to land the 30-year-old Gobert, so watching him on his new team will be very exciting.

Russell is an elite pick and roll player, and Gobert thrives in that kind of system. 

As for Towns and Edwards, they are two of the best scorers in the entire NBA.

There is no question that the Timberwolves can be a contender in the Western Conference. 

They will play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th in Miami against the Heat and their first regular season game on Oct. 19th against the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

