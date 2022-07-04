Minnesota Timberwolves Agree To Free Agency Deal With Sharpshooting Guard

Trading away almost all of their shooting depth to acquire All-Star Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, the Minnesota Timberwolves have begun to build their bench unit again, starting with the signing of sharpshooter Bryn Forbes, first reported by The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Familiar with his style of play due to him being a part of the Denver Nuggets last season, Timberwolves new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly has brought in Forbes to help bolster Minnesota’s bench unit.

Starting last season with the San Antonio Spurs and ending it with the Denver Nuggets, Forbes averaged 8.8 points over the course of 75 total regular season games, shooting an average of 41.4% from three-point range. For his career, Forbes has shot 41.3% from three-point range on an average of 4.2 three-point shots per game.

Now through six seasons in the NBA, Bryn Forbes, a champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, will look to use both his shooting abilities and playoff experience to bolster a Timberwolves team that is on the rise in the Western Conference.

Filling Malik Beasley’s role as one of the team’s better perimeter shooters off-the-bench, Bryn Forbes’ perimeter shooting abilities will very likely open up the floor a lot more for Minnesota’s stars to play one-on-one.