BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game

On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder for each team's first game of the 2022-23 NBA season.

However, before the game, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that they have waived two-way player Eric Paschall.

Charania: "The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived forward Eric Paschall, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Paschall was on a two-way contract."

Paschall never played in a regular season game for the Timberwolves, because he signed with the team over the offseason.

In 2021-22, he played in 58 games for the Jazz and averaged 5.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

He also shot 37% from the three-point range.

Before the Jazz, he spent two seasons with the Golden State Warriors and averaged 14.0 points per game during his rookie season.

He played his college basketball for Villanova and was the 41st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

His career averages in the NBA are 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest on 49.4% shooting from the field in 158 games.

There is no question that teams will likely be interested in him now that he is a free agent.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are opening up the new season after a successful year in 2022.

They made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (when they had Jimmy Butler).

However, they lost to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.

They have a loaded roster with Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards, so they will be a contender in the Western Conference.

