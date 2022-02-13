Skip to main content
Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After They Lost To The Trail Blazers

Mitchell Robinson sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The New York Knicks have been in a massive slump, and their latest loss came on the road in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.  

The 112-103 loss dropped them to 25-32 on the season, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.   

They are just 2-8 in their last ten games. 

After the game on Saturday, Mitchell Robinson sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Robinson's tweet said: "Can’t speak for everyone but I gotta hold myself accountable to play at a high level every night. tonight I was to relaxed and had no urgency I sold" 

Robinson finished the game with just two points, and had no rebounds or assists. 

The Knicks will play their next game against the Thunder at home on Monday night. 

