Skip to main content
Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted

New York Knicks star Mitchell Robinson sent out a tweet on Sunday that fans will love.

New York Knicks star Mitchell Robinson sent out a tweet on Sunday that fans will love.

Mitchell Robinson sent out a tweet on Sunday that New York Knicks fans will love, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Robinson's tweet said: "MSG really the best place to play at. I’m looking at videos of it. we really blessed to have it as our home court" 

The Knicks are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 23-27 record in 50 games so far this season.  

Last year they were one of the best home teams in the entire NBA with a 25-11 record in 36 games at Madison Square Garden.   

This year they are 12-14 in the 26 games that they have played on their home floor. 

Robinson is in his fourth season in the NBA, and is averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted

23 seconds ago
USATSI_17413747_168388303_lowres
Rumors

The Wizards Reportedly Want To Trade This Player

1 minute ago
USATSI_17580834_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Tweeted After The Suns Beat The Spurs

1 minute ago
USATSI_16136418_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Knicks Should Trade For This Player And Turn Him Into An All-Star

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17537267_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Rockets Game

50 minutes ago
USATSI_17004992_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Kings On Monday Night

52 minutes ago
USATSI_17213559_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Injury Status For Pelicans-Cavs Game

53 minutes ago
USATSI_14771208_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Huge Injury Update About Joe Ingles

54 minutes ago