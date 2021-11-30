Skip to main content
    November 30, 2021
    Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Nets Game On Tuesday
    Mitchell Robinson's Status For Knicks-Nets Game On Tuesday

    Mitchell Robinson is listed as questionable for the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
    The New York Knicks are on the road on Tuesday night, but won't have to go far because they are playing the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. 

    For the game, they could be without one of their best players in Mitchell Robinson. 

    Robinson is listed as questionable due to an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    The Knicks come into the game with an 11-9 record after beating the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia on Saturday night at State Fam Arena.

    As for the Nets, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-6 record, and what's impressive is the fact that they have done that without having seven-time All-Star Kyrie Irving play in any games this season. 

