Montrezl Harrell's Status For Wizards-Bulls Game
The Washington Wizards are in Illinois to play the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.
Montrezl Harrell has been listed as questionable for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status for Friday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Harrell has missed the team's last five games.
The Wizards come into the game with a 19-19 record in 38 games, and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They had started out the season as one of the best teams in the NBA, but have fallen off since then.
They are 4-6 in their last ten games.
As for the Bulls, they come into Friday with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 25-10 in 35 games, and are 8-2 in their last ten games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.