Montrezl Harrell's Status For Wizards-Bulls Game

Montrezl Harrell is listed as questionable for the game between the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls on Friday.

The Washington Wizards are in Illinois to play the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.   

Montrezl Harrell has been listed as questionable for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status for Friday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Harrell has missed the team's last five games. 

The Wizards come into the game with a 19-19 record in 38 games, and are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They had started out the season as one of the best teams in the NBA, but have fallen off since then. 

They are 4-6 in their last ten games. 

As for the Bulls, they come into Friday with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 25-10 in 35 games, and are 8-2 in their last ten games. 

