Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted About LeBron James

LeBron James went off for a very efficient 50 points in the Los Angeles Lakers win over the Washington Wizards on Friday evening, and his performance caught the attention of other players around the league.

One of them was Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant, who sent out a tweet about James, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Morant's tweet said: "bron .. 50ball . very efficient too"

He also had the crown emoji and fire emoji in the tweet.

As of Sunday night, the post has nearly 76,000 likes on Twitter.

Morant is in the middle of an incredible season himself as he has led the Grizzlies to a 46-22 record, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

The 2019 second overall pick is averaging 27.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.

