Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Sunday Morning

    • November 14, 2021
    November 14, 2021

More Cryptic Tweets? Here's What Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving Posted
    More Cryptic Tweets? Here's What Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving Posted

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted two tweets on Sunday morning.
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted two tweets on Sunday morning.

    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out two tweets on Sunday morning, and both posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Irving also recently sent out a tweet on Friday, which can also be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    The seven-time All-Star has yet to play for the Nets this season due to the vaccine mandate for New York City. 

    He is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and even though he could be a part-time player and play on the road, the Nets announced before the season that he would be not be part of the team until he can be a full-time participant (see tweet below from ESPN's SportsCenter). 

    Irving has career averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game and is an NBA Champion winning the title in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

    The Nets still have superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden and had started the season 1-2, but since then have been on a roll and have an 8-2 record in their last ten games, which has them at 9-4 on the season. 

    • CELTICS COLLAPSE AGAINST CAVS: The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises to start the NBA season. If the playoffs began on Sunday, they would be a playoff team. They overcame a 19-point deficit in the third quarter on Saturday night to storm back and beat the Celtics in Cleveland. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

